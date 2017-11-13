News

One boy dead, three family members injured as car ploughs into tree

Elspeth Hussey
7News Adelaide /

A twin boy has been killed and his brother, sister and mother badly injured after their car slammed into a tree on the Fleurieu Peninsula in South Australia.

Police believe the woman might have swerved to avoid a kangaroo as the Adelaide Hills family drove home from a weekend at the beach.

The crash happened on the edge of Kuitpo Forest.

It's thought the mum of three may have swerved to avoid a kangaroo. Source: 7 News

Inside were mother Stacey Panazzo and her three children, seven-year-old twins Harley and Jackson, and two-year-old Lara.

Mother Stacey Panazzo is seriously injured. Source: 7 News

Their car was packed with floaties, boogie boards and beach towels, but as they were travelling along Brookman Road at dawn, something made the 34-year-old mother swerve, instantly killing one of the twins.

The family were on their way home from a weekend beach trip. Source: 7 News

The other twin was air-lifted to the Women's and Children's Hospital along with little Lara, who was thrown from the car.

Their mother was taken to Flinders Medical Centre with critical injuries.

One twin brother has died, the other brother and two-year-old girl have been injured. Source: 7 News

"This will be a sad day for all those involved - police department, CFS, ambo's, locals, along with the family of the deceased child," Sgt Eddie McLean from SA Police said.

Locals in the family's home town are in shock.

Emergency crews at the scene of the crash. Source: 7 News

Two surviving children were airlifted to hospital. Source: 7 News

Neighbour Ashlea O'Connell often babysat the boys.

"They were, like, really sweet," she said. "It's just hard to comprehend."

"It's hard to comprehend," Ashlea O'Connell said. Source: 7 News

To add to the heartbreak, it took police most of the morning to track down the children's father to break the terrible news.

"I hate it, simple as that," Sgt Sheldon Lovell of SA Police said of having to tell the father.

"Yes, it's our job, we sign up to do these jobs, but we don't wish pain upon anyone."

