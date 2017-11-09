News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Fisherman stranded at sea reveals how an app saved his life
Fisherman stranded at sea reveals how a phone app saved his life

Masked gang terrorises passengers on Adelaide train after pulling emergency brake for graffiti spree

Gertie Spurling
7News Adelaide /

A masked gang has been captured on video terrorising passengers onboard a train in Adelaide's northern suburbs.

0406_1800_PER-Thailand
1:02

Scooter accident victim back home from Thailand after emergency flight
0303_1800_wa_plane
0:55

Plane makes emergency landing on outback highway
Rare Snowfall Blankets Roman Forum
0:22

Rare Snowfall Blankets Roman Forum
Emergency Services Respond to 'Major Incident' Following Explosion in Leicester
0:57

Emergency Services Respond to 'Major Incident' Following Explosion in Leicester
0226_0500_nat_hospital
2:39

Melbourne hospital staff release horrifying video of emergency room violence
0226_0500_nat_ER
1:28

Hospital staff release confronting video of emergency room violence
0225_1800_syd_gang
1:51

Violent gang of thieves on the run
San Antonio Police Trolls Ridiculous 911 Calls
1:07

San Antonio Police Trolls Ridiculous 911 Calls
0704_1130_nat_airasia
1:45

AirAsia makes emergency landing after bird strike
Huge Fire Rips Through Market in Tajik Capital
1:13

Huge Fire Rips Through Market in Tajik Capital
Tornado Outbreak Tears Across the Southeast
5:28

Tornado Outbreak Tears Across the Southeast
0530_1800_qld_ice
2:05

Queensland Police crackdown on gangs selling ice
 

The gang pulled the emergency brake to stop the carriage before unleashing a vandalism attack while concerned passengers watched on nervously.

The team were brazen and chillingly calm.

Masked graffiti vandals attack the train. Source: 7 News

With a bandana covering his face, one of the gang sprays graffiti on the side of the train during peak hour at Elizabeth South station, with two masked mates looking on.

It's clear that passengers are rattled, but there is little they can do, although one woman can be seen banging on the window.

A woman bangs on the window to try to get the vandals to stop. Source: 7 News

The graffiti attack went on for several minutes before the doors could close.

"It's not acceptable behaviour and we do absolutely feel for our passengers, but once the brake has been activated there is a checklist the driver has to go through before the train can move again," Transport Department spokesman Paul Kermode said.

"It's not acceptable behaviour," Mr Kermode said.

Commuters in the area are increasingly worried for their safety, with one man saying he felt "insecure" on the train.

Police have not yet identified the three suspects.

Police have not yet caught the three suspects. Source: 7 News

The train has been cleaned and the graffiti removed. Source: 7 News

They are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the station and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The vandalised train is being cleaned, with the Transport Department fearful of copycat attacks.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report anonymously online.

Back To Top