Women 'stalked' by creepy drone outside their homes

Mark Mooney
7News Adelaide /

Frightened women living on the South Australian west coast say they are being "stalked" by a drone spying on them in their homes.

One victim claims she has been filmed sleeping and says her family is living in fear and thinking of moving out.

Tina Hunt has filmed the unnerving eye in the sky hovering above her house in the dark of night.

Several women have reported drones hovering over their houses. Source: 7 News

Tina says these creepy encounters have become increasingly common and drones are getting closer and closer to her property.

"At 4 o'clock in the morning when I was asleep I was woken up to a humming noise of a drone and it was hovering near my window," she says.

Tina Hunt is concerned her family is being spied on. Source: 7 News

She says it's been happening for the past few months on the remote property she shares with her daughter and partner, who often works away.

"We're concerned that the person that's obviously filming us has a fair idea of when he is away and when he's back, and that concerns us," she told 7 News.

Tina has been contacted by six other victims, one of whom has turned the tables on the culprit by installing her own cameras and leaving a clear message for whoever is operating the drone.

Another victim has installed her own cameras. Source: 7 News

"Each of us girls feel violated," Tina says.

"Are they going to try breaking in or are they going to try and attack us?"

Tina says women in the area are feeling violated and unsafe. Source: 7 News

Police are investigating the women's claims and have issued an urgent reminder that drones cannot be flown at night or within 30 metres of people.

For Tina, it's cold comfort.

Drones are not meant to be flown at night or within 30 metres of people. Source: 7 News

"We're thinking about moving, basically," she says.

