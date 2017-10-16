Motorbike hoon filmed standing on seat, doing wheelies on South Australian expressway

A hoon motorcyclist’s stunt on a South Australian motorway has been condemned for putting innocent lives at risk.

Seven News has obtained video of the reckless rider’s moment of madness on the Port River Expressway.

Travelling at 90km/h, the rider stands up Evil Knievel style on the seat of his bike and does a wheelie.

The stunts were performed with two cars following closely behind and with the rider wearing no protective clothing.

Julie McIntyre, who lost her son when he came off his bike 13 years ago, said she couldn’t think of a word that describes “the stupidity of those idiots”.

“Every single person on that road yesterday, had they seen him come off, would have been traumatised for life,” she said.

The Motor Accident Commission is stunned that after 18 motorbike rider deaths so far this year, compared with eight in 2016, the message still isn’t getting through.

“If you want to choose to undertake these behaviours, if you want to choose to put yourself in these situations, it’s only a matter of time before you come off that bike,” MAC's Matt Hanton said.

“And what we’re seeing is fatal consequences.”

Police say they’re taking a no-tolerance approach to this kind of behaviour as they try to reduce the number of motorcyclist deaths on South Australian roads.

Authorities are now urging anyone who recognises the rider to dob him in.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.