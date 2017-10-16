News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Company behind hot air balloon crash didn't call emergency services after incident
Hot air balloon company didn't call triple zero after crash, police reveal

Motorbike hoon filmed standing on seat, doing wheelies on South Australian expressway

7News Adelaide /

A hoon motorcyclist’s stunt on a South Australian motorway has been condemned for putting innocent lives at risk.

0330_1800_nsw_punch
2:28

Australian rugby sevens captain ruled out of Commonwealth Games after skull fracture
Man who allegedly punched Australian Sevens captain arrives home after being charged
0:30

Man who allegedly punched Australian Sevens captain arrives home after being charged
0330_sun_sports
2:39

Carney's comeback to the League
Trump escalates attack on Amazon
1:49

Trump escalates attack on Amazon
0330_sun_news
10:54

News Headlines - Friday 30 March
0330_0500_nat_newsbreak
2:29

Newsbreak - March 30
0329_1800_sa_arrest
1:34

Dramatic arrest of teen wanted over terrifying carjacking
0306_sun_news
8:21

News Headlines: Tuesday 6 March
0305_sun_news
12:25

News Headlines: Monday 5 March
0305_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:35

News Break - March 5
0304_sun_news
6:02

News Headlines: Sunday 4 March
0303_1800_wa_stabbed
1:33

Stabbing victim says thought of children kept him alive
 

Seven News has obtained video of the reckless rider’s moment of madness on the Port River Expressway.

Travelling at 90km/h, the rider stands up Evil Knievel style on the seat of his bike and does a wheelie.

The stunts were performed with two cars following closely behind and with the rider wearing no protective clothing.

Julie McIntyre, who lost her son when he came off his bike 13 years ago, said she couldn’t think of a word that describes “the stupidity of those idiots”.

“Every single person on that road yesterday, had they seen him come off, would have been traumatised for life,” she said.

The rider pulls a wheelie. Source: 7 News

The Motor Accident Commission is stunned that after 18 motorbike rider deaths so far this year, compared with eight in 2016, the message still isn’t getting through.

“If you want to choose to undertake these behaviours, if you want to choose to put yourself in these situations, it’s only a matter of time before you come off that bike,” MAC's Matt Hanton said.

Ms McIntyre was appalled by the video. Source: 7 News

“And what we’re seeing is fatal consequences.”

Police say they’re taking a no-tolerance approach to this kind of behaviour as they try to reduce the number of motorcyclist deaths on South Australian roads.

Authorities are now urging anyone who recognises the rider to dob him in.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Back To Top