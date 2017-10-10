Cheap, popular phone charger could have sparked car fire

News

Its young owner says things could have been much worse if a neighbour hadn't stepped in just in time.

The fire was intense and the car didn't stand a chance.

The fire was intense and Alex's car didn't stand a chance. Source: 7 News

Alex's neighbours alerted him to the car fire. Source: 7 News

"I had neighbours knocking on the door saying that my car was quite literally on fire," owner Alex Fomin told 7 News.

"I came out, it was just engulfed in flames."

Neighbour Lisa Williams said people were rushing outside to make sure there was no-one inside the burning vehicle.

"It could have been devastating because there were other cars parked around," she said.

At the height of the drama the flames came dangerously close to another car, which is when another neighbour, Terry Martleton, stepped in with his four-wheel drive.

The car in flames. Source: 7 News

Neighbour Terry came rushing to help. Source: 7 News

"So I thought, I've gotta do something otherwise there's going to be two cars on fire," he said.

"Got my winch, extended the winch, put it on the burning car and winched it about 10 feet away and just let it burn.

"Of course it was risky, the petrol tank might have blown up."

A $20 charger may have sparked the fire. Source: 7 News

An inexpensive phone charger that Alex purchased three weeks ago is the suspected cause.

The car was not running, but still drawing power from the battery.

A fireman runs to put out the fire. Source: 7 News

A Metropolitan Fire Service spokesperson said the official cause remains unknown because both the car and the charger were destroyed.

But they added it was advisable to remove devices from a vehicle when not in use.

