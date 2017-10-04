Cyclist makes plea to find driver who tried to mow her down

A Melbourne cyclist has made a public plea to find a driver who tried to her mow her down while she was cycling home from work.

Tanya Butt was on the Merri Creek cycle path, 10 metres from the road, on September 29 when a white 4WD ute mounted the path and sped towards her.

She managed to jump out of the way but the driver turned around and made a second attempt to knock her down.

The 26-year-old was forced to ride into oncoming traffic to escape before hiding in nearby bushes until the car was gone.

"I just went into shock mode. The ride home after that is about a ‘kay’ away I guess from mine, maybe a bit more so I spent the whole time looking back," she said.

"I'm scared they're going to just come out of anywhere."

Ms Butt claims to have never seen the driver before, who is believed to be in his 50s and was accompanied by another passenger.

Police are urging anyone near the scene on September 29 to come forward with any information.

"It doesn't appear to be an accident,” Constable Patrick Norman said.

“It's quite concerning behaviour particularly in front of quite a number of potential witnesses,"