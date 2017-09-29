News

SUNDAY NIGHT: MY BROTHER, MY HERO
'Superhero' boy still healing years after pushing brother from path of car

Adelaide school fundraising breaks records after Bernardi outburst backlash

Deanna Williams
7News Adelaide /

Cory Bernardi's condemnation of an Adelaide school's fundraiser which encouraged students to wear a dress has helped raise a record amount of money.

The controversial MP labelled it "absurd gender morphing", sparking a publicity juggernaut.

Frocked up for the day, students and staff at Craigburn Primary have done the unthinkable, raising almost $300,000 to educate girls in Africa.

A Craigburn student sets about his school work while wearing a dress on Friday. Photo: 7 News


Students, teachers and parents have expressed their pride in the achievement.



But Senator Bernardi was not happy about boys donning dresses, saying last week, "Our education system is not designed to be indoctrinating children in gender ideology or engaging in political discussion."

It sparked a backlash and donations started flooding in from all over the country.

"Our goal was to raise $900 then it exploded... because of social media," one student told 7 News.

Staff could not be more proud.

Senator Cory Bernardi's outrage over the fundraiser saw people from around the world pouring funds into Craigburn Primary's charity drive. Photo: 7 News


"It's phenomenal and we're just in awe taking it all in," principal Paul Luke said.

Staff at Craigburn Primary would not go as far as thanking Cory Bernardi for his comments, but acknowledged they played at least a small role in raising the awareness for the Do It In A Dress drive.

One Girl charity CEO Morgan Koegel flew to Adelaide to be with the Craigburn students and admitted it was a record.

"I'm absolutely blown away by the fundraising efforts of Craigburn students," she said.

