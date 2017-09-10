A learner driver has been charged over an alleged “deliberate” attempted to run a motorcyclist off an Adelaide road.

Learner driver charged after allegedly running motorcyclist off the road

Police laid charges after Dashcam vision uploaded to YouTube showed a Volkswagen making a sharp left turn sending a Harley Davidson driver into a parker car near Jeffcott Street.

It’s alleged the driver immediately fled the scene while the rider was taken to Royal Adelaide Hospital with minor injuries to his arm and knee.

“Karma happened when the Volkswagen lost his number plate in the crash,” the caption reads.

The unoccupied car was found parked nearby shortly after.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at an address in Burton before he was later charged with acts likely to cause harm, failing to render assistance after an accident and breaching the conditions of his learner’s permit.

The footage shows the driver making a sharp turn behind the motorbike at an intersection.

The rider is then thrown into a parked car as the learner driver veers his vehicle away from the bike.

He is expected to front court next month.