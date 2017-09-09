Adelaide principal 'disgusts' parents with no vote letter, as Christians unite to say yes

Division is running hot in Adelaide’s Christian community over the same sex marriage postal survey.

A coalition of leaders has come together to support marriage equality as a school principal comes under fire for urging parents to vote no.

It was a sight of unity rarely seen - leaders from a range of denominations launching the Adelaide branch of Australian Christians for Marriage equality.

Leading the charge was Reverend Sue Wickham, who’s been with her female partner for 21 years.

“I think we’ve outlasted all of our sibling’s heterosexual marriages,” Sue laughed.

But the issue is proving divisie.

The principal of Sunrise Christian School, which has six campuses across South Australia, has written to parents saying the school wants to promote and teach the ideals god has set out.

He wrote there was no human rights based requirement to recognise same-sex marriage and asked those associated with the school community to vote no in the survey.

It came much to the horror of some parents.

“I was absolutely disgusted that someone can try to persuade you yes or no,” a parent said.

“It’s got nothing to do with the school.”

The letter sparked a warning from Anglicare CEO Peter Sandeman said.

“If institutions, particularly church institutions, try and enforce a religious perspective by excluding people or seeming to threaten people then I believe that is crossing the line,” he said.

The school was unable to be contacted on Saturday.