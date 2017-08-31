'I'm not far baby': Man's heartbreaking text to girlfriend before fatal crash

"I'm not far baby, won't be long" are the tragic last words sent in a text message from Ryan English to his girlfriend before he was killed after a car he was in crashed into a creek on Tuesday night.

Ryan was the passenger in a car that crashed into a creek south of Adelaide at Myponga with the driver of the vehicle charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

The 29-year-old tradie died at the scene, less than hour after he sent his heartbreaking final text message.

The driver, Zak Anderton, was taken to Flinders Medical Centre with minor injuries.

He appeared in Adelaide Magistrates Court and asked to be released on bail so he could care for his fiancée and her son, both of whom have epilepsy.

However, he was remanded in custody pending a home detention bail report set for next week.

The girlfriend of Ryan, Tiffany Black, said she was preparing dinner for him and her son at the time he sent the text message.

“I just wanna say my last goodbyes to him and tell him how much I love him,” she told the Adelaide Advertiser.

“He was a very hard working man, caring, loyal … amazing with kids (and) always willing to do anything for anyone.

His brother, Cameron English, described him as a "jack of all trades, "a top bloke" and "as nice as anything".

"Rest easy brother you're there with grandpa now. I'll do up your cars for you, me and Kevin are sorting it out tomorrow," he posted on Facebook.

Tributes have flown in for the former cabinet maker, concreter and landscaper, with many saying "he was a good guy".

"Rip Ryan. Such an awesome guy, u will be so dearly missed, fly high," Skye Mckenzie wrote.

"Rest in peace mate life taken too soon, will be sadly missed," Chris White said.

Police say the vehicle lost control near Myponga at about 7pm Tuesday, crashing through a barricade and rolling a number of times.

It then hit a tree before flipping into the creek, landing upside down.

Investigators are still looking into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The state's road toll now stands at 67 compared to 53 at the same time last year.