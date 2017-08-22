News

'Absolutely gutted' Steve Smith breaks down over cricket ban
Accused drug mule 'stole thousands from sports club'

Accused Australian drug mule Cassandra Sainsbury has been hit with new claims she stole from a cash-strapped local tennis club during her time in country South Australia.

New allegations claim she fraudulently withdrew thousands of dollars from a small town tennis club years before her Colombia drugs charges were laid.

An affidavit has been uncovered which contains claims Ms Sainsbury took more than $3000 from two accounts run by the Coobowie Tennis Club in October 2015.

She had volunteered to be secretary and treasuer of the struggling club just a month before.

Cassie Sainsbury pictured during one of her Colombia court appearances. Photo: AAP

In the affidavit, the club's president Mark Tape tells police: "I started receiving phone calls from vendors... they were questioning why the hadn't been paid for tennis balls".

Ms Sainsbury was sacked from the role and locals are angry about the latest claims against Ms Sainsburty.

"The part that annoys me the most is asking for Australian taxpayers to fund her legal team and court fees... it doesn't sit well with me," Mr Tape told 7 News.

The documents allege Ms Sainsbury fraudulently withdrew $3167 in 19 different transactions over two months and, while she would sometimes repay small amounts, new withdrawals quickly followed.

The club says Ms Sainsbury put more than $1100 back into the account leaving them more than $2000 out of pocket.

Club officials urged police to take action once her cocaine smuggling charges in Colombia are dealt with. Police say they are holding the report pending any developments in Colombia.

The documents claim Ms Sainsbury took more than $3000 from the tiny sporting club. Photo: Supplied

The claims come from the same time in which the former Sydney sex worker was running a failed gymnasium in Yorketown on South Australia's Yorke Peninsula.

Ms Sainsbury is currently locked up in El Buen Pastor prison in Colombia's capital, Bogota.

She faces 30 years in prison if found guilty of attempting smuggle six kilograms of cocaine out of the country concealed in 18 packets of headphones.

Back To Top