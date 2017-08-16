Father suspected of murdering young wife kills himself as police search home

A young marriage was fracturing before a father took his own life while police questioned him over the likely murder of his wife at his home in South Australia.

Before disappearing without a trace, mother-of-two Tanja Ebert had “expressed unhappiness in her married life” and “was considering leaving”, South Australian Police said.

The 23-year-old German national was last seen on August 8 leaving the South Australian museum with her husband Michael Burdon and their two infant sons after spending a day in Adelaide.

On the way home something went horribly wrong.

Michael had previously told police his wife got agitated as the family headed home to their farm at Mannahill.

Angry and unwilling to return to the Burdon’s family Oulnina sheep station, Tanja got out.

“She'd expressed unhappiness in her married life, and en route back to Mannahill obviously that had manifested,” detective superintendent Des Bray said at a press conference.

Tanja was never seen again, but it was relatives in Germany who contacted police after they could not reach her.

After checking into her bank accounts and social media history, police raised the alarm and a full-scale murder inquiry was launched.

They searched an area near Roseworthy where Michael told police he had argued with his wife before she got out of the car.

“We do believe there were issues in the marriage that perhaps made her unhappy, and that she had indicated that she was considering leaving,” Det Supt Bray said.

Tanja Ebert arrived in Australia as a backpacker in 2012 and soon met Michael while working at a pub in South Australia’s mid-north.

The couple had two boys, Charlie and Oscar, and married earlier this year.

When police issued a missing persons alert for Tanja, many of her friends expressed concern, some telling us she would never have left her children at least by choice.

As detectives searched the couple's property for any trace of Tanja, Michael shot and killed himself.

The couple's two little boys were home at the time but left the property unharmed to be placed in the care of relatives as their father’s suicide became the subject of a commissioner's inquiry.

"A 41-year-old man has died at a property in South Australia's mid-north this afternoon while police were present," a police statement read.

"Following a press conference in Adelaide into the disappearance of Tanja Ebert, the man suffered a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound at a property near Mannahill.

Det Supt Bray said police were aware of issues in the couple’s marriage but were initially “keeping an open mind with regard to suspects”.

“We have grave fears that she has been murdered, although we’re holding out some slim hope that we’re wrong,” he said.

“Over the coming days we were unable to find anything consistent with her being alive, for example no contact with friends, no Facebook posts.”

