Police hunt two men after terrifying daylight robbery in Adelaide's south

Police said the two men in their 20s stormed the Avoca Hotel about 8am on Sunday just moments after two female workers had opened the gaming room.

The offenders made threats and hit a male patron with a weapon before they fled with cash.

The pair was last seen running out of the car park down Albert Street.

A police officer dusts for prints. Source: 7 News

One resident believes the men planned the robbery.

“They probably cased the joint and probably know there’s not a lot of big guys here just a couple of girls,” she said.

Paramedics treated the male victim for a minor injury at the hotel.

The two female staffers were shaken but not hurt.

Hotel director Steve Larkins said support was being given to those affected by the robbery.

Officers have seized security footage as part of their investigation.

The men remain on the run.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

