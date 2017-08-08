Female corrections officer stood down after alleged discovery of a love letter between her and a prisoner

News

Officers also allegedly found a Kinder Surprise packed full of cannabis in the prisoner’s room at the Cadell Training Centre, which houses about 180 inmates.

That led to a search of the prisoner’s cottage, which uncovered what is said to be an explicit love letter revealing a relationship between the prisoner and a female guard.

It’s understood the prisoner has been moved to Yatala and is expected to be charged over the hidden drugs.

It's alleged officers found cannabis in a Kinder Surprise. Source: 7 News

Public Service Association’s Nev Kitchin said any relationship between an inmate and a guard was “completely inappropriate”.

“Of course there are particular prisoners who are very adept at trying to con people into doing what they want for them,” he said.

It's alleged love letters from a female guard were found. Source: 7 News

Corrections Minister Peter Malinauskas said there was no prison in the world that was free of contraband and it was an “ongoing challenge”.

Seven News has been told mobile phones were also found in the search and the female officer had been providing them to prisoners.

But authorities say that’s not the case.

Police searched the prison a month before the alleged Kinder Surprise discovery uncovering cannabis and steroid but no mobile phones.

