Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

Home invaders bash young dad as terrified family hide

7News Adelaide /

Armed home invaders have stormed an Adelaide property, attacking a young father as his partner and infant son hid in the laundry.

Teenager fights for life after workshop blaze 
Police investigating house fire at Davoren Park
Weatherill govt has 'change of heart' on vaccines
Young family loses everything in Newport fire
Pregnant mum held up on way to hospital by arson attack
Search for mystery couple after proposal caught on camera
The biggest spider ever handed into reptile park
Adelaide man chases car vandals with chainsaw
Terrifying moment charging lions damaged woman's car jumping on roof at safari park
Residents risk their lives to save family from house fire
Young father killed riding motorcycle home from work
Anthony and Sam, who only gave their first names, were watching TV at their Elizabeth Park home when they heard a series of loud bangs.

What came next left the young family terrified.

“I rushed my son into safety, got Sam into the laundry and as I got Sam into the laundry, they were in my house, they kicked the door off the hinges, they were in my kitchen demanding money,” Anthony told 7 News.

Armed home invaders stormed the Elizabeth Park property, attacking Anthony as his family hid in the laundry. Source: 7 News

Anthony claims two home invaders bashed him over the head with a tyre lever and iron bar.

“There was blood flicking off everywhere and I thought it was going to be a lot worse than what it was, I'm just glad we're all okay.”

The intruders, who were wearing bandanas over their faces, were shouting, "where's all the money?".

Police are investigating whether the incident's drug related but Sam and Anthony insist it’s not.

Anthony was left battered and bloodied by the attackers. Source: 7 News

The two men ran from the house with Anthony's wallet and jumped into a waiting white Hyundai sedan.

Anthony and his neighbour gave chase unsuccessfully

“Come out to have a look, see what was going on and two guys were running out of the house with masks on and the neighbour was chasing them, covered in blood,” their neighbour said.

