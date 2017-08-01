Home invaders bash young dad as terrified family hide

Armed home invaders have stormed an Adelaide property, attacking a young father as his partner and infant son hid in the laundry.

Anthony and Sam, who only gave their first names, were watching TV at their Elizabeth Park home when they heard a series of loud bangs.

What came next left the young family terrified.

“I rushed my son into safety, got Sam into the laundry and as I got Sam into the laundry, they were in my house, they kicked the door off the hinges, they were in my kitchen demanding money,” Anthony told 7 News.

Anthony claims two home invaders bashed him over the head with a tyre lever and iron bar.

“There was blood flicking off everywhere and I thought it was going to be a lot worse than what it was, I'm just glad we're all okay.”

The intruders, who were wearing bandanas over their faces, were shouting, "where's all the money?".

Police are investigating whether the incident's drug related but Sam and Anthony insist it’s not.

The two men ran from the house with Anthony's wallet and jumped into a waiting white Hyundai sedan.

Anthony and his neighbour gave chase unsuccessfully

“Come out to have a look, see what was going on and two guys were running out of the house with masks on and the neighbour was chasing them, covered in blood,” their neighbour said.