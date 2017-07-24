WATCH: Good Samaritan comes to aid of homeless Adelaide man

An Adelaide Good Samaritan is receiving plenty of virtual pats on the back after video circulated of him giving an umbrella, a sandwich and a coffee to a homeless man.

WATCH:

Northern Messenger reports Corey Constable, 21, helped the 59-year-old out after his sister Melissa Fisher alerted him to the man’s presence near his work at the Elizabeth Shopping Centre.

“So I told my brother Corey Constable that there was a homeless guy outside the shopping centre... This is what happened next,” Melissa wrote on Facebook earlier this month.

A day later the man returned and Corey was there to welcome him again.

“The homeless man came back today and Corey invited him into the cafe for a warm meal coffee and chat,” Melissa wrote.

“He's 59-years-old and is unable to work due to a bad back... He has no physical address or phone and because of that missed an appointment at centrelink.

“They then cut him off his payments ... Hard to go to an appointment if you dont (sic) realize you have one."

The video has been gaining traction around Adelaide and has been viewed close to 10,000 times.