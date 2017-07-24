Cassie Sainsbury facing 30 years in prison if she doesn't dob in drug suppliers

News

Yahoo7 News /

Accused drug mule Cassandra Sainsbury’s 103-day stay in prison could turn into 30 years if she doesn’t dob in the ringleaders of her alleged cocaine smuggling syndicate, Colombian authorities have warned.

The South Australian woman has been locked inside Bogota’s maximum El Buen Pastor women’s prison since she was arrested on April 11.

She is accused of trying to smuggle 5.8 kilograms of cocaine out of the country packed in 18 headphone cases.

Despite lawyers urging her to plead guilty, Ms Sainsbury has maintained her innocence, claiming the discount headphones were gifts for her upcoming bridal party.

A tip-off from the United States’ Drug Enforcement Agency saw the 22-year-old make headlines around the world but now Colombian authorities are demanding to know who supplied Ms Sainsbury with the drugs.

Australian Cassandra Sainsbury in handcuffs after she was arrested at the international airport in Bogota. Source: 7 News

Ms Sainsbury's stay in prison could be extended to 30 years if she doesn't dob in the suppliers of the alleged drug syndicate. Source: 7 News

While an early guilty plea could see the former personal trainer walk free in just four years, prosecutors are prepared to throw that plea bargain out the window if she doesn’t identify her alleged partners.

Authorities are reportedly demanding she identify the "mystery man" who purchased her plane ticket from China to Colombia.

Should she comply with their requests, Ms Sainsbury would likely have to enter a witness protection program to safeguard her against retribution from the alleged drug cartel.

Colombian police allege that 5.8 kilograms of cocaine were found in headphone sets packed in Cassie's luggage. Source: 7 News

Nearly six kilograms of cocaine was allegedly discovered in the 22-year-old's luggage. Source: 7 News

This comes just one week after the accused drug mule pleaded with Australian taxpayers to help fund her upcoming court hearing.

Her Bogota-based lawyer Orlando Herran on Tuesday said her defence needed urgent assistance from the Australian government.

While Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said she would receive financial assistance, her uncle, Neil Sainsbury, said taxpayers shouldn’t be helping her.

“I’m a taxpayer. I would hate to think my dollar is going over there,” he told The Advertiser

“Australian taxpayers’ money shouldn’t be funding any (alleged drug runners), the Bali Nine, any of them — they get what they deserve.”


