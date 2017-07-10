News

'Kind-hearted, loving' man fighting for life in Thailand after scooter crash

Discarded ring girl was dropped 'because of her body shape'

Yahoo7 News /

A model who said she was dropped as a boxing ring card girl for the Danny Green versus Anthony Mundine fight because “her breasts were too big” has had her claim vindicated by documents.

In February, Sev Philippou, 25, claimed South Australia tourism replaced her as ring girl for the bout because “her boobs are too big and do not fit in the dress”.

But promoters blamed Ms Philippou’s attitude for overlooking her.

Leah Matuszek, who went on to replace Ms Philippou, accused her of “sour grapes” for not getting the job and said she lacked professionalism and experience.

Sev Philppou slammed SA Tourism after overruling her selection as ring card girl. Source: Facebook

Ms Philippou (right) was meant to be the ring girl for the Green versus Mundine fight (left). Source: Getty Images/ Facebook

A spokesperson for SA Tourism at the time said it was the promoter of the fight that had the “final say on all aspects of the event”, while Terry Lindblom of Vegas Promotions said her axing was political correctness “gone mad”.

But now email correspondence obtained by News Corp claims Ms Philippou wasn’t chosen because “she did not fit the dress”.

“As I understand, as I was not there, and confirmed by Marion, the white (dress) did fit but the grey not, hence she was not chosen,” promoter Justin Manolikos wrote on February 7.

“Poor girl obviously trying to get her day in the sun.”

News Corp contacted Ms Philippou for comment but she said she stood by her original statement.

The South Australian model took to Facebook to vent her anger.

