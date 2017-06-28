News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Teenager saves entire family from ferocious house fire
Teenager saves his entire family from ferocious house fire

Police put lives at risk before firing range suicide: coroner finds

7News /

A coroner has slammed South Australia Police over a man’s suicide at a shooting range in 2016.

Man Rescued From Car Roof in California Flood Waters
4:03

Man Rescued From Car Roof in California Flood Waters
0304_1800_sa_chase
1:07

Man to appear in court after police chase in Adelaide
0303_1800_wa_chase
1:15

Man on the run after police chase through Perth
Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
1:33

Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
1:03

2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
Over 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Seized by Authorities in Banana Shipment
5:08

Over 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Seized by Authorities in Banana Shipment
0227_1800_MEL-Cops
2:05

Senior Victorian police officer resigns over online remarks
Conservative Supreme Court justices take aim at union fees
1:06

Conservative Supreme Court justices take aim at union fees
0225_1800_qld_guns
1:48

Hundreds of guns taken off Queensland streets in police crackdown
Sheriff at White House meeting dogged by questions about 'offensive' jokes and controversial comments
2:06

Sheriff at White House meeting dogged by questions about 'offensive' jokes and controversial comments
Trump calls again for arming some teachers in schools
6:37

Trump calls again for arming some teachers in schools
0222_1800_sa_pollies
2:11

Business SA pushing for fewer politicians
 

The coroner’s report found senior officers put the public at risk by failing to approve a safety system because they wanted the business shut down instead.

Andew Marks developed a tethering system at the indoor range in 2012 to stop anyone turning a gun on themselves.

The firing range business where a man turned a gun on himself. Source: 7 News

Andrew Marks had developed a tethering system to prevent such tragedies from occurring. Source: 7 News

But police failed to act and Brenton McConnal killed himself.

"On any view, the installation of the system would have almost certainly prevented Mr McConnal's death,” the report found.

If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline 13 11 14, Mensline 1300 789 978, or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800

The Coroner found that installation of the system would "almost certainly" have prevented the man's death. Source: 7 News

Back To Top