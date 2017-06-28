Police put lives at risk before firing range suicide: coroner finds

A coroner has slammed South Australia Police over a man’s suicide at a shooting range in 2016.

The coroner’s report found senior officers put the public at risk by failing to approve a safety system because they wanted the business shut down instead.

Andew Marks developed a tethering system at the indoor range in 2012 to stop anyone turning a gun on themselves.

But police failed to act and Brenton McConnal killed himself.

"On any view, the installation of the system would have almost certainly prevented Mr McConnal's death,” the report found.

