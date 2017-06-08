News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Joyce and Campion welcome baby boy (clone 39976533)
'We're very happy': Barnaby Joyce welcomes baby with former staffer

WATCH: Gunshots ring out as ex SA candidate clashes with hoons

Yahoo7 News /

Dramatic dashcam footage has emerged of a former SA political candidate allegedly firing shots at a group of hoons.

0304_sun_oscars2
4:39

90th Academy Awards
0301_sun_bullying2
1:51

Malcolm Turnbull reaches out to principals to tackle bullying
Independent group, now called Unite America, names its Senate candidates - all two of them
1:04

Independent group, now called Unite America, names its Senate candidates - all two of them
Afghan president Ghani offers recognition of Taliban as political group
1:22

Afghan president Ghani offers recognition of Taliban as political group
0223_joyce_resign3
3:44

Instant reaction to Barnaby Joyce's resignation
NRA’s Wayne LaPierre: ‘Elites’ don’t care about school safety
4:43

NRA’s Wayne LaPierre: ‘Elites’ don’t care about school safety
0222_1800_PER-Bailey
1:40

MP Mark Bailey's use of private email under scrutiny
US ambassador slashed in the face
0:46

US ambassador slashed in the face
'Strait Talk With Matt and LZ' on Election Day
13:54

'Strait Talk With Matt and LZ' on Election Day
0103_1800_sa_hoons
1:49

Claims former political candidate fired shots at rev-heads
Director Warns of Fragile Democracy Before Opening of Trump-Like Julius Caesar
2:20

Director Warns of Fragile Democracy Before Opening of Trump-Like Julius Caesar
2016 The Choice: The vice presidential debate report card
15:24

2016 The Choice: The vice presidential debate report card
 

The video, shot from the dashboard of Mark Aldridge’s car in January, shows a group of people involved in a dispute.

“My family, my family,” someone yells.

Before gunshots can be heard.

The dashcam footage shows a dispute with what sounds like gunshots being fire. Source: 7 News

“Where’s the gun? Where’s the gun?” someone asks.

Windows appear to be shattered before more gunshots and fireworks are heard.

But Aldridge claims he was bashed and shot at when he asked a group of revheads to stop doing burnouts outside his Penfield Gardens home.

Police went to the same street the night after the incident after more complaints of cars doing burn outs in the street.

Alrdidge claims his family have been living in fear of hooligans near his house. Source: 7 News

However, police allege it was Aldridge who set off a firearm while the youths claims they were acting in self-defence.

“We’ve been quite frightened at our house on weekends for some time now,” he said.

The former SA political candidate faced court. Source: 7 News

“We have looked to sell the house so we so we’ve started cleaning up to sell the house.”

The court heard that new material had emerged and the matter has been adjourned until July.

Back To Top