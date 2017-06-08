WATCH: Gunshots ring out as ex SA candidate clashes with hoons

Dramatic dashcam footage has emerged of a former SA political candidate allegedly firing shots at a group of hoons.

The video, shot from the dashboard of Mark Aldridge’s car in January, shows a group of people involved in a dispute.

“My family, my family,” someone yells.

Before gunshots can be heard.

“Where’s the gun? Where’s the gun?” someone asks.

Windows appear to be shattered before more gunshots and fireworks are heard.

But Aldridge claims he was bashed and shot at when he asked a group of revheads to stop doing burnouts outside his Penfield Gardens home.

Police went to the same street the night after the incident after more complaints of cars doing burn outs in the street.

However, police allege it was Aldridge who set off a firearm while the youths claims they were acting in self-defence.

“We’ve been quite frightened at our house on weekends for some time now,” he said.

“We have looked to sell the house so we so we’ve started cleaning up to sell the house.”

The court heard that new material had emerged and the matter has been adjourned until July.