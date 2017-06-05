Quiet South Australian coastal town rocked by apparent murder-suicide

Detectives are piecing together the final days of a 42-year-old woman who allegedly murdered her son before taking her own life in South Australia.

The discovery at Tiddy Widdy Beach near Ardrossan shocked even hardened police.

Inside the house, the bodies of 42-year-old Rose and her son Jacob.

They were found around 8am this morning by Rose's husband Mick, who was the boy's stepfather.

"He was going to take Jacob to school and he found them like they were," friend Rod Saler said.

"He was devastated. He couldn't believe it."

Friends say Mick and Rose were newlyweds who had only moved to the area a year ago.

The couple had dreamed of doing up a school bus and travelling around Australia.

"I know they were married recently," Mr Saler said.

"Everything was going fine to our knowledge. Everything was really, really good."

Others have revealed that Mick recently moved out to the local caravan park, but that he was always close by and involved with his stepson.

"He was a happy-go-lucky little fella," Mr Saler said.

"Very active, as any child at that age would be."

"Nobody knows what went on - probably never will," neighbour Terry Carrigan said.

"Your first reaction is, 'how can something like this happen here?'"

Police had to break the news to the boy's biological father and other next-of-kin this afternoon.

The local school that Jacob attended will be offering counselling to students and teachers as police prepare a report for the coroner.

