Mysterious activity seen outside house before man is hospitalised with stab wounds

Yahoo7 News

Dramatic footage has emerged outside a northern Adelaide house on the same night a man was stabbed at the property.

The video, obtained by Seven News, shows a car leaving the McKenzie Road home late Wednesday night.

A man walks through the front yard briefly before two men run away from the house.

A third man then casually walks away down the footpath before police and ambulance crews arrive.

A man is seen running from the house before another man trails behind him. Source: 7 News

A 20-year-old man was taken to The Royal Adelaide Hospital with a stab wound to his stomach and a cut to the upper leg.

He remains in a serious but stable condition after undergoing emergency surgery.

Detectives have searched nearby properties for a knife.

Neighbours have claimed it’s not the first time police have been called to the house with visitors often doing burn outs up and down the street late at night.

A 20-year-old man is then taken on a stretcher after the men leave. Source: 7 News

“Some nights they just come and go and it’d just be constantly happening,” a woman said.

“We had to say something it was just getting out of hand.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Investigators spent Thursday searching the street for a knife. Source: 7 News

Back To Top