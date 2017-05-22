'We're not going to last': Listen to Cassie's frank phone call to fiancé

News

In an exclusive interview with Sunday Night, Mr Broadbridge said he would wait 20 years if his wife-to-be was convicted of attempting to smuggle 5.8 kilograms of cocaine out of Bogota Airport on April 11.

Despite him travelling to Colombia to support the jailed 22-year-old, Ms Sainsbury has warned her longtime partner that she doesn’t think their relationship is “going to last” much longer.

“We’re not going to last... you’re pushing me away,” she said in a frank phone call to Mr Broadbridge after a failed visit to El Buen Pastor women’s prison.

Scott Broadbridge fled Colombia on Sunday, fearing for his life. Source: Sunday Night

Struggling to maintain his relationship, Mr Broadbridge was dealt another bombshell when he became the subject of an Australian police investigation over claims a previous girlfriend had been dealing drugs.


He said he would be happy to hand over bank account and phone records if it meant proving his innocence, insisting both he and his fiancé are “both against drugs”.

"It's come as a total surprise," he told Sunday Night.

Scott Broadbridge left Colombia on Sunday fearing for his life while fleeing a country that has reportedly identified him as a person of interest in his fiancé's drugs case.

Accused drug mule Cassandra Sainsbury and her fiancé Scott Broadbridge. Source: Sunday Night

