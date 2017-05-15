Viral 'flower thief' mystery deepens as new pictures emerge, without the flowers

News

Yahoo7 News /

The mystery into a woman who allegedly stole flowers from an Adelaide cemetery on Mother’s Day has deepened with images emerging of her on a train without them.

The video has sparked widespread outrage after a witness alleges on camera that a woman walked into Salisbury cemetery and stole flowers.

“Excuse me, could I ask where you got them flowers from?” the man asks the woman outside the cemetery.

“I bought ‘em,” she responds.

Where are the flowers? Source: 7 News

The pair argue as he accuses her of stealing the flowers and alleges he caught her in the act.

“I bought ‘em from the train station,” she says when asked why she’s walking away from the cemetery with flowers.

But photos on a train yesterday show her without them.

The woman denied stealing the flowers from the cemetery. Source: Facebook

It’s not known whether the photo was taken before or after she was filmed but there is no florist between the train station and the cemetery.

Cemetery visitors said, “it’s terribly sad” to think someone would steal flowers off graves.

Salisbury Mayor Gillian Aldridge said it’s possible they could have been sold on the street.

Police are currently investigating.

