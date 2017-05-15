Man in custody after two bodies discovered in SA riverland

A man is in custody after the discovery of two bodies at a Millicent property, southeast of Adelaide.

Just after 10am on Monday police attended the home and found two people dead inside.

The accused man was taken to the Berri police station in South Australia's Riverland.

Police say he is believed to be known to the victims.

Police from the Major Crime Investigation Branch, assisted by forensic investigators, are attending at the address to assist local officers with the investigation.

More to come.

