'It's her problem': Taxpayers voice opposition to funding accused drug smuggler's legal costs

Australian taxpayers have hit back at an accused Aussie drug smuggler looking for financial assistance to cover her mounting legal costs.

Cassie Sainsbury has maintained her innocence after she was accused of attempting to smuggle 5.8kgs of cocaine, concealed in 18 headphone packages that she claims were presents for an upcoming bridal party.

The Adelaide 22-year-old is locked up in an overcrowded Colombian prison and is “looking for state funds in Australia”, her Bogota lawyer confirmed.

While legally she is entitled to request government assistance, taxpayers weren't overly enthused by the idea.

"You made your bed now lay in it," one reader wrote.

"Why is it up to the tax payers to help her?"

"Every one knows right from wrong, deal with the consequences when you do wrong," another wrote.

Others said the evidence against the 22-year-old was too overwhelming and the taxpayer dollars would be better spent elsewhere.

"It's her problem and no-one else's," one 7 News reader wrote.

"As sad as all this is I would rather my taxes go to the older Australians who worked hard to make this beautiful country what it is today or the service people who are serving our country," another wrote.

Sainsbury’s family has already faced considerable backlash over their crowdfunding page that raised $4,232 to “help bring her home”.

Help from the Attorney-General's Department is available to those arrested overseas if they face more than 20 years or the death penalty.

According to the guidelines, the government can cover costs associated with legal defence of up to $290 per hour and counsel fees of up to $3600 per day.

“I saw her she signed documents for her lawyer in Australia. They are looking for state funds in Australia for the legal costs, so she was signing a form for that, to put before the government there,” Orlando Herran said in Bogota.

“I have no idea how much they are looking for. It is to cover the lawyer’s fees in Australia.”

Ms Sainsbury has engaged Australia lawyer Stephen Kenny, who also represented David Hicks after he was detained in Guantanamo Bay.

Facing up to 25 years in an overcrowded Colombian jail, Ms Sainsbury has been urged to plead guilty in a bid to have her sentence greatly reduced.

It’s been nearly one month since the Moana native’s April 11 arrest after police at El Dorado international airport received a tip-off from the US Drug Enforcement Agency.

