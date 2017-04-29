'Pay the ultimate price': Brawl breaks out at murder scene before arrest made

The family of the young father murdered at the Elizabeth Shopping Centre in Adelaide says he was a Good Samaritan who died because he had broken up a fight.

As the police hunted for Alex Watts’ killer, tensions boiled over at a makeshift memorial site.

His grieving fiancé returned to the scene where the young father was fatally stabbed on Thursday night.

But things turned ugly rather fast.

BREAKING: Police have arrested the man wanted over the stabbing murder of Blakeview father, Alex Watts @7NewsAdelaide @pcaldicott7 — Jessica Adamson (@JessAdamson7) April 29, 2017

A full-blown punch up soon followed before security was called into calm the group.

His fiancé’s mother, Donna, now claims it was a fight that caused the murder.

“He was helping someone out who got punched in the head by that guy," Donna told 7 News.

Police said on Saturday evening a 26-year-old man had been arrested and they would be opposing bail.

The saga sparked further anger in the community with several locals demanding the attacker “pay the ultimate price”.

“I want the death penalty brought back,” one woman said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.