'Pay the ultimate price': Brawl breaks out at murder scene before arrest made

Ex-boyfriend found guilty of killing 11-month-old baby boy
As the police hunted for Alex Watts’ killer, tensions boiled over at a makeshift memorial site.

His grieving fiancé returned to the scene where the young father was fatally stabbed on Thursday night.

But things turned ugly rather fast.

Alex Watts' family has been left devastated by his stabbing. Source: 7 News


A full-blown punch up soon followed before security was called into calm the group.

His fiancé’s mother, Donna, now claims it was a fight that caused the murder.

His fiancé revisited the murder scene, where tensions quickly boiled over. Source: 7 News

“He was helping someone out who got punched in the head by that guy," Donna told 7 News.

Police said on Saturday evening a 26-year-old man had been arrested and they would be opposing bail.

Punches were thrown outside the Elizabeth shopping centre. Source: 7 News

Police are searching for Shaun Falkiner. Source: 7 News

The saga sparked further anger in the community with several locals demanding the attacker “pay the ultimate price”.

“I want the death penalty brought back,” one woman said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

