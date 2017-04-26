Man recalls shocking build up to collision that killed two drivers

A driver has recalled the horrific moment he saw a car travelling on the wrong side of an Adelaide road moments before a shocking smash killed two drivers in Two Wells on Wednesday morning.

The 31-year-old male reportedly travelled directly into oncoming traffic on Port Wakefield before crashing head on into another car, killing himself and a 56-year-old Mitsubishi driver.

The farmer told 7 News that he desperately tried to alert motorists about the Toyota Camry after he saw it on the wrong side of the road eight kilometres before the fatal collision.

“I saw the car on the wrong side of the road, opposite the raceway, I got straight on the CB Radio and warned as many truckies as I could,” he told 7 News.

“I was just hoping that he’d made a mistake and when he kept going I was wondering when he was going to pull off or do something like that.”

As cars veered off the road, others flashed their lights and beeped their horns to warn oncoming traffic, but in the end their efforts were in vain.

The driver of the Toyota Camry was from Salisbury East while the unsuspecting Mitsubishi driver was from nearby Webb Beach.

“The flow on effect for that with family, friends, colleagues, etc, is huge, there’s two sides of families are are going to be torn apart this morning,” SA Police Inspector Cameron Devey said.

Police are calling for any witnesses who may have seen the green Camry prior to the collision to come forward, while investigators are not ruling anything out.