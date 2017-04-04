'Taken too soon by a horrible disease': Family's tribute to toddler who died of suspected meningococcal

A South Australian family has left a heartbreaking tribute to their 18-month old toddler, who tragically lost a short battle with suspected meningococcal disease.

Mason Harvey Marks, of Mannum, was airlifted to Adelaide for emergency treatment on Sunday, but couldn't be saved.

On Monday his mother shared her heartbreak on Facebook: "I'm still in shock and don't want to believe it's true".

"He was taken way too soon by a horrible disease that took his life in a matter of seven hours."

“Mason was an amazing little man who will forever be in everyone’s hearts.”

Health authorities will soon confirm whether or not it was meningococcal disease responsible for the death of the toddler.

SA Health says it ran complex tests on Monday to confirm the meningococcal diagnosis and will learn the results on Tuesday.

The 18-month-old died at the Women's and Children's Hospital in Adelaide on Sunday from a suspected strain of the disease, a form of meningitis with flu-like symptoms.

Mason's father also paid tribute saying: "rest in peace my little man ... you touched many people's hearts but left too soon".

Meanwhile the toddler's aunt Racheal Byers has since started a fundraising campaign to help raise funds for his funeral.

“No words can begin to describe the heartache and sorrow we are experiencing at the sudden loss of Mason Harvey,” she wrote.

“Mason was loved by all that knew him. He had a cheeky smile and an infectious laugh.”

There is a vaccine for the B strain, which costs up to $500, but there is a six month waiting list.

The toddler's tragic death comes as a state-wide immunisation study is rolled out, which is offering more than 60,000 high school students free Meningococcal B vaccines.



Adelaide University's Dr Helen Marshall said it is known that the vaccine protects the individual.

"What we don't know is, whether there is a herd immunity affect," Dr Marshall said.