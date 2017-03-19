Terminally-ill laundromat owner, 63, catches crook in act after several robberies

A northern Adelaide suburbs business owner turned the tables on a heartless thief after his laundromat was targeted five times in four months.

After catching the crook in the act, the 63-year-old business owner Wayne Hele revealed the toll the attacks have taken as he battles terminal cancer.

Calm and calculated, a man enters the Dorothy Street laundromat, pulls a screwdriver from his pocket and gets to work, trying to jemmy open a washing machine's coin box.

After a six-minute struggle, he finally succeeds.

But there are only a few coins inside.

What he does not realise is the owner is watching his every move from home with a remote-controlled security system.

"I thought 'wow, I've got him! I've got him!' and all I was hoping was the police would get there in time to catch him," Mr Hele told 7 News.

As the thief tries to make his getaway he is confronted by two police officers.

Mr Hele believes the same man may be responsible for four other robberies at the Laundromat, including one last month in which a kitchen knife was used.

"It's cost me quite a few thousand dollars and more so in my time, days and days of repairing," Mr Hele said.

After being diagnosed with terminal cancer two years ago, Mr Hele says the attacks have taken a toll.

"And the stress is just making it worse... Sorry. I can do without the stress yeah. it really... really puts you down."

His customers, like Sue Elderfield, are thrilled the alleged culprit's finally been caught.

"That's a good thing because what they're doing is spoiling it for the community who needs to use it," she said.

After the second break-in in January Mr Hele upgraded his security system so he could monitor the business at any time and from anywhere.

At $1600 it was not cheap but last night it more than paid for itself.

"Well he made me put cameras on because he'd hit me that many times I had no choice."

A Salisbury Park man has been charged with theft and property damage but police would not comment on whether the recent robberies are linked.

