'I feel failure': Mates recount their frantic race to try to save police officer before he took his own life

Two former soldiers have told of their desperate race against time to save a young police officer, who took his own life at a South Australian hospital on Sunday.

The 31-year-old, who had served in Iraq and Afghanistan, declared he was about to take his own life on Facebook and over his police radio.

A pair of his regiment mates tried to desperately stop the young sergeant, calling police in Adelaide.

“By the time they got there, because sadly (the sergeant) lives ruraly, he’s already left for the hospital where the incident occurred,” veteran Dane Christison said.

“I feel failure, that we couldn’t get the right amount of support to be able to save his life,” fellow veteran Garth Camac added.

“He was a great bloke.”

Over the police radio, the well-respected sergeant apologised to his family before taking a swipe at the army and police.

Friends say the 31-year-old was troubled but appeared upbeat on the day he died at an Eyre Peninsula hospital.

“He was a special human being, in everybody’s lives,” Mr Christison said.

“What the government needs to realise is that he was a real human being, he wasn’t a number and he wasn't a statistic.”

Six local police officers have taken their own lives in the past six months, which is a figure the police association says is too high.

“We need to stop the stigma in policing that it’s a ‘toughen up princess’ type of culture – it is not,” SA Police Association's Mark Carroll said.

Tributes have flowed in for the young sergeant at the Cowell Police Station and on social media.

The 31-year-old’s girlfriend posted a heartfelt goodbye to the man she called “my best friend, my soulmate”.

SA Police have confirmed it is looking into support services on offer for officers.

"Our Major Crime investigation officers are examining the circumstances so we can prepare a comprehensive report for the Coroner," a statement said.

"But we are also looking at what might lie behind this in terms of how we support our people, how we ensure that they’re accessing the services they should be accessing if they need that and that we’re doing as much as we can to look after our police.

"Police are working closely with the family, friends and colleagues."

If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline 13 11 14, Mensline 1300 789 978, or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800.