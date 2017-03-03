SA man charged over alleged shooting murder of twin brother

A 24-year-old man has been charged with the alleged shooting murder of his twin brother in a town south of Adelaide.

The small town of Willunga has been left stunned after Jake Cawte was allegedly shot in the head by his twin brother, Luke.

Police confirmed on Friday afternoon that a 24-year-old man, who handed himself in to police at Christies Beach, had been immediately arrested.

"As a result of that conversation police were then tasked to attend the Willunga address and then found the deceased," Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Ransom told reporters.

Officers made the grim discovery after being called to a Marshall Road property just before 11am on Friday.

The twins shared the home with their father and are believed to be well known in the small community.

The brothers were "very close and joined at the hip", their mother told 7 News.



She said they never went anywhere without each other.Neighbours say the family have lived at the Marshall Road home for several years, and as normal, their father waved to them on the way to work this morning.What happened next remains a mystery, but 7 News understands Luke had been acting erratically in recent times.

Police will investigate if drugs or mental health issues played a part.



"[His behaviour] is unusual and we are working with the family and friends," Chief Insp Ransom said.

Luke was refused bail and is due to face court on Monday.