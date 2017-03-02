Tower of smoke over Adelaide as 100 cars go up in flames at Wingfield

UPDATE: The owner of a wrecking yard at the heart of a massive blaze in Adelaide has told 7 News the fire started after an angle grinder sparked a blaze on one of the cars.

Residents around a northern Adelaide suburb are being warned to stay in doors as a huge plume of black smoke towers over the city.

Witnesses reported hearing explosions from a fire at an industrial property at Wingfield on Thursday morning.

One person has minor burns and Metropolitan and Country Fire Service officers are still on scene.

South Australia’s Metropolitan Fire Service says the fire at the wrecking yard, which housed about 100 wrecked cars, has now been contained.

However, the blaze may continue to burn for several hours.

Fire crews were called to the property on South Terrace at about 9.10am after multiple Triple-0 calls.

It is believed several LPG cylinders were on site, creating the risk of further explosion for firefighters at the scene.

Witnesses say there were a series of explosions and the fire took hold very quickly.

Residents have been told to stay indoors to close their windows.

Several roads around the area have been closed and a nearby train line has also been closed, bringing traffic and commuter chaos.