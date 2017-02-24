Disturbing security pictures from Adelaide's suburban train stations obtained by 7 News show passengers slipping and falling between the platforms and trains.

Slips and spills on trains could land some commuters with compo, lawyers say

Legal experts warn the spills can be extremely dangerous and commuters may be able to seek compensation in some circumstances.

In one instance at Elizabeth train station, an elderly woman waits for her partner to get off the train but he underestimates the gap and falls over.

Shocked onlookers rush to the man's aid and eventually he's helped up.

Another example shows a young child fall through the gap.

Luckily he was holding an adult's hand when he fell down at Smithfield.

The transportation department says the warnings are clear, with signs and announcements on board the trains and at stations.

At Ascot Park, a woman who appears to be intoxicated attempts to get back on the train after getting off but in the process she steps backwards and falls down.

"Quite often people aren't paying attention or they're rushing to get on or off a train," department spokeswoman Sam Rodrigues said.

"So just slow down and be aware of your surroundings is what we're asking people."

Lawyer Andrew Nicholson said compensation is an option for those who slip or fall, but only if it can be proved the transport department has been negligent.

"You don't automatically get compensation or damages if you fall over," Mr Nicholson said.

"If you trip over your own shoelaces you're not going to get compensation."