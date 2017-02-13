Fatal punch victim 'razzed' about woman nicknamed 'bed sores'

An Adelaide man fatally punched another man in a fight that erupted because he was "razzing" the victim about a woman he called "bed sores", a court has heard.

Timothy Seymour knocked out Daniel Hind during the heated clash in August 2015 and thought little of it, believing he would sleep it off.

Mr Hind was discovered inside a wheelie bin near an intersection at Waterloo Corner, in Adelaide's north, more than three weeks later, his body badly decomposed.

Seymour, who has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, gave evidence in the Supreme Court on Monday about what led to the fatal fight that Friday night.

He said the pair, who had met that night through a mutual friend, were drinking together and getting along well until he started teasing Mr Hind about a woman.

"I was just razzing him up. I knew that he was keen on her," Seymour said.

"I was being cheeky. I was intoxicated.

"He didn't like that I kept calling her bed sores and took a swing at me. I swung back.

"He hit the ground. I left him there."

Seymour, 35, said he was annoyed that the altercation had occurred but "thought nothing of it" and believed Hind would sleep it off.



When he woke up the next day it was light, he had slept through his alarm and he was worried he would be late for work when he saw Mr Hind still on the floor.

"I lifted up his arm and realised something wasn't right," he said.

Seymour admitted to causing Hind's death and then bundling him into the wheelie bin and leaving him.

"Unfortunately I am (responsible)," he said, gulping back emotion.

"He didn't deserve that. He was a good dude."

Seymour initially lied to police about his involvement in the death but was arrested when cardboard found in the wheelie bin was matched to cardboard at his house.

He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter earlier this month and prosecutors accepted the plea.