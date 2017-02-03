News

Teen faces adult sentence over fiery crash death of Adelaide mother

AAP /

A 15-year-old boy who caused the death of an Adelaide mother of two in a fiery high-speed car crash will be sentenced as an adult.

The boy has pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving after he stole a ute and crashed it in Bedford Park in October, killing 48-year-old Nicole Tucker.

In the Adelaide Youth Court on Friday, a prosecution application to sentence the teenager as an adult was granted because of the boy's criminal history and the seriousness of the charges.

Video shot by witnesses to the crash revealed the horrific aftermath. Photo: 7 News/Supplied

Police inspect the stolen ute and the mangled wreck of one the vehicles it hit. Photo: 7 News

His 17-year-old co-accused, who was the passenger during the crash, has also admitted stealing the ute and other related offences.

The two boys broke into a home in Morphett Vale and stole the vehicle and other valuable items, later filling up with without paying, the court previously heard.


The ute was speeding along the Southern Expressway at about 150km/h at night when it slammed into Mrs Tucker's car, which burst into flames.

After the crash Mrs Tucker's family said they were devastated by the senseless death of their beloved mother and wife.

One of the vehicles was barely recognisable after the crash. Photo: 7 News

Nicole Tucker's family revealed their heartbreak with a written statement shortly after the tragedy.

The 15-year-old will be arraigned in the District Court on March 31, while the older boy will be sentenced in the Youth Court on February 17.

The boys can't be named for legal reasons.

