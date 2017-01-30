Marsupial vs MAMIL: Kangaroo jumps into cyclist's head

News

Recently married couple were 'minutes from home' when killed in hit-and-run
Recently married couple were 'minutes from home' when killed in hit-and-run

Michael Bland was on a relaxing roll down South Australia's Frank Barker Hill when the head-hunting hopper struck.

"It freaked me out at the time, it was definitely the freakiest thing that's ever happened to me on a ride," MAMIL, middle-aged male in lycra, Mr Bland told 7 News.

Out of nowhere, the kangaroo took to the air. Source: 7 News

"I've had a few minor incidents. But give me the roos over heavy traffic any day."

Fellow cyclist Peter Roberts captured the moment on camera but could not believe it happened until he watched the footage back.

The roo turned into a falcon, hitting Michael Bland in the head. Source: 7 News

"He was saying 'a big roo just hit me', and we laughed him off," Mr Roberts said.

Fortunately both bounced straight back to their best, with no injury to 'roo or rider.

The kangaroo bounced off Mr Bland's head and into the middle of the road, but with one more bound and he was on his merry way.

MAMIL MIchael would take a roo to the head over heavy traffic any day. Source: 7 News

