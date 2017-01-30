Marsupial vs MAMIL: Kangaroo jumps into cyclist's head

The Gully Grinders weekly group ride had a shocking encounter with a kangaroo, with the collision captured on video.

Michael Bland was on a relaxing roll down South Australia's Frank Barker Hill when the head-hunting hopper struck.

"It freaked me out at the time, it was definitely the freakiest thing that's ever happened to me on a ride," MAMIL, middle-aged male in lycra, Mr Bland told 7 News.

"I've had a few minor incidents. But give me the roos over heavy traffic any day."

Fellow cyclist Peter Roberts captured the moment on camera but could not believe it happened until he watched the footage back.

"He was saying 'a big roo just hit me', and we laughed him off," Mr Roberts said.



Fortunately both bounced straight back to their best, with no injury to 'roo or rider.



The kangaroo bounced off Mr Bland's head and into the middle of the road, but with one more bound and he was on his merry way.