Church crucifix illusion sparks police hunt

Yahoo7 News /

A shadowed crucifix on top of St Peter's Cathedral in Adelaide sparked a police hunt on Tuesday night, when its silhouette was mistaken for a person climbing the roof of the church.

Emergency services received a call from a concerned member of the public, who said he had seen a man sitting on the roof of the cathedral at about 9:30pm.

Police officers arrived at the scene and searched the area, reporting no movement from the top of the roof.

The first officers to arrive at the church didn't see any movement. Photo: Google Maps

Another officer stationed on the roof of a nearby carpark said he was able to see the man’s silhouette, prompting fire crews to be called in.

The surrounding area was cordoned off, including lanes of King William Street.

The silhouette of the crucifix was mistaken for the silhouette of a man. Photo: Google Maps

It was an Adelaide Advertiser photographer that solved the mystery, using her camera’s zoom lens to reveal the dark crucifix on the Cathedral roof.

According to the Advertiser, fire crews used a cherry picker to double check the roof was clear.

