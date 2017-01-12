Family considers legal action after Jetstar blamed them for viral flight fiasco

A family kicked off a flight by Jetstar is considering legal action, after the company blamed them for the fiasco which delayed a Bali flight, infuriated fellow passengers and lit up social media.

'Complete ignorance': Jetstar slammed for kicking seat-swapping families off Bali flight

One gobsmacked passenger filmed the moment Jetstar flight attendants ordered a young family to collect their possessions and exit the aircraft on Tuesday night.

Now one of men kicked off the flight, identified as Ross, has told Today Tonight he is considering legal action after Jetstar released a statement blaming the families for the incident.

Two separate families were reportedly removed from the flight after the respective fathers questioned why they were not seated with their loved ones. Jetstar later claimed the families had taken other passengers' seats.

The airline's statement said the captain decided the passengers could not travel on the flight.

"The passengers refused to follow numerous requests from our crew so the captain decided that they would not travel on that flight,” a Jetstar spokeswoman said in a statement to the media.

In a statement to Today Tonight, the company said: "We can't have a situation where customers sit where ever the like."

But according to Ross, the video, and dozens of passengers, that was not the case.

"To be honest I'm most disappointed by the statement we've seen by Jetsar which just makes us look like idiots, and is completely false," Ross told Today Tonight.

Vincent Bamforth filmed and shared the video and can be heard ridiculing Jetstar staff for their handling of the situation.

“The young boy was balling his eyes out," he added.

“Jetstar you performed poorly, over exercised your power and should be shamed internationally... your captain is irresponsible and lacked due care and showed complete ignorance,” he captioned his video.

Another passenger later refuted Jetstar’s recount of the situation and claimed “neither family showed any disrespect” but were sent packing nonetheless, after the company suggested in a statement the group had defied staff instructions.

“I was on that flight and the flight attendant overreacted. They didn't refuse to sit like Jetstar say they just questioned why the seats were the way they were and they couldn't sit alongside their family,” Elena Della Foresta Samoni added.

“The young flight attendant overreacted. No one was rude to her, they merely discussed this between each other. Jetstar didn't even let the two families explain the story... Jetstar you should be ashamed.

The family were placed on a flight out of Bali on Wednesday morning, free of charge.

It added to what was already a dramatic day at Indonesian airports after fellow budget airline, Tiger Air, was forced to cancel all flights to and from Bali.

Flights on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday were cancelled after the airline struggled to deal with new administrative requirements imposed by the Indonesian government.

However, Virgin plans to operate two flights from Bali on Thursday in order to bring as many affected customers back to Australia as possible.

Flights in the early hours of Friday have also been cancelled, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

The remaining five flights to and from Bali on Friday are currently under review.