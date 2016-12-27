Alleged gunman fronts court over shooting that left father, son hospitalised

A young man may never see again after he and his father became victims of a random shooting in a Pimpama street.

Police say the pair had never met the alleged gunman before the frightening ordeal unfolded in an otherwise sleepy dead-end road.

Ray Wensley, 58, was left with wounds to his groin and stomach while his 24-year-old son Isaac was shot in the face.

As police hunted the shotgun-wielding shooter, neighbours comforted a woman while her husband and son were rushed to hospital.

"Saw the police walking past my front gate and I thought, 'what the bloody hell is going on here?',” witness John McLaughlin said.

"They heard the gunshots and all the rest of it, they're locking the door, trying to get the dogs in.

"He introduced me to his son for the first time yesterday. Nice, clean cut young fella. It's unbelievable."

The dog squad and polair tracked two getaway cars to nearby properties where a number of firearms were located.

It's alleged that only one man fired the shot, police said.

As a result, Francesco Surace, 41, was denied bail while his 39-year-old brother and co-accused Giuseppe Surace walked from the watch house.

"I wouldn't have a clue I wasn't there,” a defiant Giuseppe Surace said in response to questions of his involvement.

Police had already been called to the Wensley's property earlier that morning after reports of a man trespassing.

Francesco Surace was arrested but hours later released on bail, under strict conditions he didn't return to the street.

On Facebook wife Tracey Wensley said she called the police three times whilst her husband was trying to fight him. Just minutes after that post the shots were fired.

"We're going to have to protect ourselves.. we're going to have get our own bloody guns,” Mr McLaughlin added.