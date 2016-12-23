A youth court magistrate has almost become the victim of a teenage crime spree

Three Adelaide boys have been arrested after trying to steal cars, including one that belonged to a youth court magistrate.

It’s alleged the group broke into multiple cars and homes in the Beaumont area before managing to flee the scene in a stolen red Subaru.

The attempted break in woke resident James Khoo who said three cars, as well as his own, were targeted after midnight, including the car of the magistrate.

“It’s very disconcerting ... it used to be a very peaceful area here,” Mr Khoo said.

“They are just getting off with a slap on the wrist and that’s not doing anybody any good.”

Police spotted the stolen Subaru and gave chase into the Adelaide CBD, where the vehicle collided with another car.

Thankfully the innocent driver was not injured in the collision.

The boys then took off through a nearby cemetery before being arrested on the Keswick train tracks.

A 16-year-old from Mansfield Park, a 15-year-old from Maitland and a 14-year-old from Pooraka were arrested and will now spend Christmas behind bars.

The trio will reappear in court again at a later date.