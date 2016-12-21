'Ex-girlfriend' may be to blame for firebombing of house, armed threats

Two housemates were left shaken after their Adelaide home was firebombed and one of the residents was threatened with a gun.

It’s alleged a man and a woman arrived at the home in Lockleys, in Adelaide’s inner west, late on Tuesday night.

“I didn’t see (the gun), but my mate saw it ... a pistol he said,” resident Brad said.

Three hours later, a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the Douglas Street home, scaring neighbours.

“I just saw a sudden sheet of flames come up and I thought the house was on fire,” one neighbour said.

According to the police, the attack was not random with the suspects known to the Lockleys residents.

One of the residents claims the woman involved is an ex-girlfriend of his housemate.

“She’s not a very nice person, [let's] just put it that way,” Brad said.

“[She] has come here and started on him and then left, then come back.”

Neighbours say regardless of the relationship between the parties, they are fearful of what happens next.

“I think a lot of people are worried about it, there’s a lot of things going on over there, “ another neighbour said.

“It’s shocking that humans do that to each other, it’s terrible.”