News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

Scooter-riding bandit blows up ATM, turns shopping mall into 'warzone'

Mark Mooney
Yahoo7 News /

Police are hunting a scooter-riding bandit who blew up an ATM at a shopping centre in Adelaide's north east.

0304_1800_sa_chase
1:07

Man to appear in court after police chase in Adelaide
0303_1800_wa_chase
1:15

Man on the run after police chase through Perth
Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
1:33

Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
1:03

2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
Over 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Seized by Authorities in Banana Shipment
5:08

Over 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Seized by Authorities in Banana Shipment
0228_1800_MEL-CopsPatrol
0:32

Opposition expected to announce campaign promise to have police patrol shopping centres
0227_1800_MEL-Cops
2:05

Senior Victorian police officer resigns over online remarks
Emergency Services Respond to 'Major Incident' Following Explosion in Leicester
0:57

Emergency Services Respond to 'Major Incident' Following Explosion in Leicester
0430_1800_PER-SerialKillers
1:42

Police admit Claremont killings investigation failure
Mother, son found dead in Sydney home
1:07

Mother, son found dead in Sydney home
0709_news_predator
0:37

Man wearing camouflage wanted over sexual assault
Wellington Police Train Dogs to Drop to Ground During Haka
0:43

Wellington Police Train Dogs to Drop to Ground During Haka
 

The brazen thief left Newton Village shopping mall barely recognisable as he fled with the cash, early Tuesday morning.

The explosion was so intense it blew the ATM to pieces, and the safe door was ripped from its hinges.

The explosion blew an ATM to pieces, tore walls apart and penetrated glass windows of an Adelaide shopping mall. Pictures: 7 News


Walls were torn apart and debris penetrated glass windows.

Security camera vision shows the thief smashing his way through glass doors in an underground carpark before 3am.

Moments later, the culprit can be seen on CCTV fleeing the scene on a scooter.

CCTV shows the culprit fleeing on a scooter. Picture: 7 News

The thief placed an unknown item into the ATM, sparking an explosion that rocked the neighbourhood, police said.

The bandit got away with an unknown amount of cash.

Glazier Phil Payne told 7 News the aftermath looked like a “war zone”.

“There's a lot of bomb shrapnel everywhere," he said.

"This is the first time that I've seen something of this scale."

Local resident Prabhat Kumar said the noise woke his young child from her sleep.

"[I heard] a huge blasting sound and my daughter started to cry."

Detectives are investigating if the same man is responsible for a similar, but failed earlier attempt nearby. Pictures 7 News


The stolen getaway scooter was found dumped nearby later that morning.

With the centre closed for most of the morning, furious business owners were counting the cost so close to Christmas.

Detectives are investigating if the same man is responsible for a similar, but failed attempt, at nearby Tea Tree Plaza, in September.

Back To Top