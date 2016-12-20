Scooter-riding bandit blows up ATM, turns shopping mall into 'warzone'

Police are hunting a scooter-riding bandit who blew up an ATM at a shopping centre in Adelaide's north east.

The brazen thief left Newton Village shopping mall barely recognisable as he fled with the cash, early Tuesday morning.

The explosion was so intense it blew the ATM to pieces, and the safe door was ripped from its hinges.



Walls were torn apart and debris penetrated glass windows.

Security camera vision shows the thief smashing his way through glass doors in an underground carpark before 3am.

Moments later, the culprit can be seen on CCTV fleeing the scene on a scooter.

The thief placed an unknown item into the ATM, sparking an explosion that rocked the neighbourhood, police said.



The bandit got away with an unknown amount of cash.



Glazier Phil Payne told 7 News the aftermath looked like a “war zone”.

“There's a lot of bomb shrapnel everywhere," he said.

"This is the first time that I've seen something of this scale."

Local resident Prabhat Kumar said the noise woke his young child from her sleep.

"[I heard] a huge blasting sound and my daughter started to cry."



The stolen getaway scooter was found dumped nearby later that morning.With the centre closed for most of the morning, furious business owners were counting the cost so close to Christmas.

Detectives are investigating if the same man is responsible for a similar, but failed attempt, at nearby Tea Tree Plaza, in September.