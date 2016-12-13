Fainting truckie found guilty of fatal Swanport Bridge crash

A Victorian truck driver has been found guilty of killing a woman on a bridge in South Australia in June last year.

Ken Pillar claimed he passed out at the wheel after a coughing fit at the wheel on the Swanport Bridge over the Murray River, south east of Adelaide.

The victim’s family let out a huge sigh of relief, wept and hugged as the verdict was read.

Pillar was unanimously found guilty of causing the death of Mary Dowdell by dangerous driving.

They even called out “thank you” to the jurors as they left.

The much-loved school teacher died when Ken Pillar’s b-double swerved onto the wrong side of the road, crushing her car beneath its weight.

Pillar claimed he had no memory of the crash, but that his girlfriend, who was in the truck with him, told him he had coughed and passed out at the wheel.

In the dock, Pillar passed out half a dozen times each day and he collapsed outside court too.

He also charged at camera crews between fainting spells.

Medical experts testified that they could find no explanation for his black outs – prosecutors said he had simply made it all up.

Pillar was released on bail but will be back in court for sentencing submissions in February, when previous driving crimes will be revealed.

