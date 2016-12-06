Video shows balaclava-clad person sneaking around property while family inside home

A man from South Australia has posted a video on Facebook which appears to show a person wearing a balaclava prowling around his yard while his wife and children were home.

Man claims balaclava-clad person is caught on camera sneaking around property while family home

The 30 second clip was on Monday posted to the social networking site by Paul White who is reportedly from Paralowie, a suburb in the north of Adelaide.

His video has the caption: "ok anyone in paralowie near woollies know this scumbag decided would be nice to come up my yard with a balaclava on midday today whilst wife and kids home".

In the chilling footage it appears that the person is scoping out the home, seemingly walking right up to the front entryway before leaning over towards a pot plant.

They then scan the property before pausing for a brief moment and walking away.

Mr White replied to one Facebook user who asked what he thought the person was looking at near a boat: "an old tv ready to dump and an empty pot for a potplant (sic). then goes towards an empty s****y esky and the car but tracy spooked him".

Yahoo7 News has made an inquiry with South Australia police and attempted to contact Mr White for more information about the incident.