Quick thinking dad stops arson attack from destroying neighbours' homes

A quick thinking father has been hailed a hero for stopping flames from an arson attack in a unit spreading to neighbouring families’ homes.

Those who live in the area say it’s the latest in a spate of deliberately lit fires.

Just before 8:00pm on Monday night, Matthew Clarke saw flames coming from a vacant unit three-doors down from his family’s homes.

He was shocked that other neighbours did nothing.

“I’m like 'get a hose', I’m screaming it out down the road and they’re (the neighbours are) just standing there watching it,” Matt said.

So the father of two leapt into action while his wife took care of their kids.

“Up in the roof there was flames but I doused all the roof, doused all the window, all the inside of the window, the chairs,” the heroic dad added.

His wife Rebecca was among several to heap praise on the brave dad.

“I just got the kids out and ran I’m like 'ahh let’s go, quick let’s go' but he was so cool, calm and collected and I think that’s because he’s worked with the fire brigade before,” she said.

Firefighters soon arrived and contained the blaze but the housing trust home was destroyed.

Neighbours also praised Matt for stopping the fire spreading to adjoining units.

“He’s our hero, because if it wasn’t for Matt it could have been worse.”

Meanwhile residents claim that there have been several arson attacks in the area and they have a strong message to who ever is lighting fires.

“It’s not a joke, its serious people die from this stuff,” said one neighbour.

“Don’t start lighting fires, honestly what does it prove, it doesn’t prove anything so just don’t do it."