Adelaide Hills mops up again as rain promises more flooding in saturated South Australia

Gertie Taylor
7News Adelaide /

Adelaide Hills residents are mopping up once again after another massive downpour caused more flash flooding.

And with more rain on the way, the threat is still not over yet.

As heavy rain battered the hills, Adelaide’s saturated catchments could not cope.

Creeks and rivers burst their banks, flooding a number of properties.

At Lobethal, the Jones home was surrounded by water.

“As soon as it spilled over it really came up very quickly … if we’re followed by lots of heavy rain it could get dangerous,” Michelle Jones said.

Wild winds uprooted dozens of trees with two crashing down on a Bridgewater garage.


Several roads were cut off causing headaches for motorists.

At Langhorne Creek, a thrillseeker took to the water for a spot of wakeboarding.

Residents at Clare had a similar idea when their racecourse became a river.

In South Australia’s lower north, conditions eased around the Gawler River where the deluge was not as severe.

But there was heartbreak as many returned to damaged homes.

Since Monday morning, State Emergency Service crews responded to more than 200 calls for help with that number expected to rise.

Strike crews from Victoria arrived on Monday afternoon; their timing impeccable with another 50mm expect to fall over the Hills, bringing more flash flooding.

Those living around urban creeks could also be in the firing line.

