SA serial thug finally jailed for drunken assault after 11th conviction

The alcohol-fueled violence of a serial thug in South Australia has finally earned him a jail term after his 11th conviction.

7 News has exclusive security video of the incident which gave Todd Winning his 11th conviction, a drunken and unprovoked attack.

As Jake Skipworth left the Wallaroo Tavern, 27-year-old dad Winning suddenly pushes him, then punches him hard in the face, sending the 32-year old crashing to the ground.

Out of control, Winning stoops over his victim, punching him in the head another 20 times in three minutes.

Then, just as suddenly, he walks off leaving his victim injured.

Neil David from the Sammy D Foundation said it could have proved deadly.

“Each blow that you see could easily have taken that young person’s life,” he said.

“Some jail time’s what’s needed for a person like this because obviously they’re not learning.

“If you know you get like that when you drink alcohol… how about we don’t do it and maybe save someone’s life?”

James Skipworth suffered extensive bruising to his face and head.

It was Winning’s second fight of the night. He had already brawled at another hotel after downing 40 drinks.

Winning has a shocking record of violent offending dating back to his teens.

This is his third conviction for assault just at the Wallaroo pub, with another similar drunken attack and the assault of a bouncer who kicked him out.

He clocked up 10 assault convictions but on his 11th a magistrate put him behind bars for 10 months with no parole.

Winning has apologised and paid compensation.