Life sentence for father who beat sex worker with stiletto before cutting her through in Adelaide hotel

A man who killed a Sydney sex worker by slitting her throat and bashing her with her own stiletto has been jailed for life over the "opportunistic and brutal" murder.

Chungaung Piao, 29, was found guilty by a South Australian Supreme Court jury of murdering Ting Fang, whose body was found in a room at Adelaide's Grand Chancellor Hotel on New Year's Day, 2015.

The court heard Piao, who owned a cleaning business and was married with a young son, was Ms Fang's final client but did not have enough money to pay for her services and CCTV footage had shown him running from the hotel on the night of her death.

Justice David Lovell on Wednesday jailed Piao for life and set a non-parole period of 25 years, describing the murder as "brutal and opportunistic".

The judge said there was no evidence the crime was premeditated and Piao's motive was unclear but there was money missing from the room.

He said Piao's bank accounts had been overdrawn and he had owed money to someone who had allegedly threatened him.

"This was a vicious and senseless crime," Justice Lovell said.

"A young lady who did you no harm senselessly murdered."

Justice Lovell said Ms Fang's family had not made victim impact statements because they found it too difficult to put their loss into words.

Piao had maintained his innocence and declined the opportunity to make submissions about his personal background.

"You have shown no contrition or remorse for your actions and you clearly told a number of lies to police when you were interviewed," Justice Lovell said.

The court heard during the trial that a single-edged razor blade, allegedly used to murder Ms Fang, had been found in the basin of the room's ensuite bathroom.

Piao's sentence was backdated to his arrest in January 2015.