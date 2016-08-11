News

Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

Teenage killer's housemate 'couldn't care less' if he shot someone, before friend's murder

Jayne Stinson
7News Adelaide /

The housemate of teen killer Liam Humbles has told the Coroner he knew his mate had a gun but didn't care if he shot someone.

The comments shocked and appalled the family of young victim, Lewis McPherson.

John Tilly-Griffin was on his way to an Adelaide party in Warradale, with Liam Humbles, when the teen killer gunned down his 18-year-old victim.

The pair had lived together at the time.

He's now admitted he knew for six months that the violent drug dealer had a gun but he "wasn't worried" about it.

"Besides my own friends and family, I couldn't care less," Mr Tilly-Griffin said.

"He'd only use it against someone who needed it."

John Tilly-Griffin spoke with reporters. Source: 7News

Liam Humbles . Source: 7News

Humbles eventually used the gun against one of Mr Tilly-Griffin's friends.

When asked: "John do you care what happened to Lewis McPherson?"

Lewis McPherson. Source: 7News

Mr Tilly-Griffin responded: "Yeah he was my friend. Like you guys aren't my friend so f*** you."

He then spat on camera crews before apologising to the victim's family.

"I'm sorry," he told reporters.

When asked what he was sorry for, he responded: "For what happened to your son."

"I don't think he means it, it was obvious from what he said up there," said Lewis' father Mark McPherson.

Mr Tilly-Griffin's mum, who Humbles lived with, revealed her home was often filled with drug-addled teens.

She admitted she also smoked drugs.

Ms Tilly recalled holding Lewis McPherson in her arms as he died, but she denied allegations that she knew her tenant had owned a gun.

"I don't think we can trust anything most of them say," Mr McPherson said.

